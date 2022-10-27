Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the days of separatism, terrorism, corruption, and dynastic politics are over in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Article 370 and dynastic politics had deliberately deprived the people the good governance but now it is a new dawn of peace and progress in the Union Territory.

While releasing a book titled "The Two Kashmirs", the Lieutenant Governor said, "while the abrogation of Article 370 has brought a new dawn of hope to the aspirations of the people of J&K UT and the overall economy has taken a quantum leap, Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir suffers from extreme poverty and an ailing economy".

The Lt Governor commended the author Sheikh Khalid Jehangir for effectively countering the false propaganda and calling out the lies and duplicity of Pakistan.

"This book sheds light on the harsh realities of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu Kashmir, where people are deprived of basic amenities, infrastructure, investment, and welfare schemes. It has been kept in complete darkness for the last 75 years", he said.

Lambasting Pakistan for misleading the youth, the Lieutenant Governor said that the poverty-stricken country which failed to provide even basic facilities to its people continues to make nefarious attempts to mislead our youth. "The society needs to identify and unmask Pakistan and its sympathizers", he said.

"The days of separatism, terrorism, corruption, and dynastic politics are over in J&K. Article 370 and dynastic politics had deliberately deprived the people of UT. Now, it's a new dawn of peace and progress. J&K has set new trends in development. Today, common people have become a partner in J&K's developmental journey", said the Lt Governor.

J&K is presenting a new example of development before the world

On the development front, Jammu Kashmir is presenting a new example before the world. Today, the citizens of Jammu Kashmir are contributing to nation-building, creating a rich legacy for future generations. On the other hand, the neighbouring country is building terror training camps and a safe haven for the terrorists, he observed

Manoj Sinha further said that J&K is witnessing progress and prosperity post-abrogation of Article 370.

"Health, education, infrastructure, industries, agriculture, start-ups, tourism, connectivity, sports, handicrafts, e-governance, ease of living, empowerment of farmers, youth and women, in every sector, the UT of Jammu Kashmir is emerging as a top performer", he added.

Pulwama becomes the top-ranked region in the district performance index

The Lieutenant Governor specially mentioned that there was a time when Pulwama used to be in the news for all the wrong reasons, but today Pulwama has become the top-ranked region in the District Performance Index and is also gradually emerging as the new business hub of the Kashmir Valley.

Big companies of the country and abroad are investing in Jammu and Kashmir. Social equity, transparent and accountable governance system, and improved work culture have reduced the development gap of decades, added the Lt Governor.

This is the new J&K which has become synonymous with prosperity, the progress of youth, and the welfare of the common man. The administration no longer works for a few families but for 1 crore 30 lakh citizens of J&K. We have been successful in ensuring people's trust in the Rule of Law, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor urged the people to join hands and work towards achieving peace, and greater progress and upholding the pride of the tricolour.