LG's upcoming flagship smartphone – LG G7 ThinQ - has always been in the news as reports of a drastic name change to getting pulled out by the new boss did the rounds. Though we didn't see much of a change in the nomenclature (save for the inclusion of ThinQ), the LG G7 ThinQ has turned out to be just the smartphone we have come to expect from a top-tier manufacturer like LG and the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil it at a launch event in New York on May 2 followed by another event in its hometown of Seoul the next day.

And as we inch closer and closer to the launch date, we're getting to see umpteen number of leaks regarding the LG G7 ThinQ. In the latest set of leaks, prolific leakster Evan Blass has revealed the press renders which show the LG G7 ThinQ from all the angles, leaving very little to the imagination.

Twitter/Evan Blass

The high-quality render shared by Blass on his official Twitter handle gives out every minute design detail from all the angles. The front of the smartphone has an edge-to-edge display and the presence of an iPhone X-style display notch which appears to be smaller than the iPhone X's and slightly bigger than that of the Huawei P20 Pro.

The phone also flaunts a substantial bottom chin and LG seems to have listened to our prayers and retained the 3.5mm headphone jack – a feature that's increasingly becoming non-existent on most modern flagships.

The silver/grey color variant in the render also confirms that the G7 ThinQ will come in a metal unibody design with fingerprint sensor now located at the back of the device below the vertically aligned dual camera module which is now at the center. There's also an LED flash and Laser Autofocus sensor at the back and the "G7 ThinQ" branding below.

The right-hand side of the phone gets a power/unlock button, and the left side sports the volume rocker keys. On closer observation, we can see that there is an extra physical button on the left-hand side of the handset, below the volume key. If latest rumors are to be believed, this new button could be the dedicated Google Assistant key which will trigger Google's voice assistant.

The bottom, apart from housing the 3.5mm headphone jack also gets a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and antenna bands. The SIM tray is dead on the top.

The LG G7 ThinQ was also recently spotted on South Korea's National Radio Research Agency's certification portal sporting model numbers LM-G710V and LM-G710N by LetsGoDigital. While the G710N variant is expected to be exclusive to the South Korean market the G710V might be the one headed for the international markets.

LG G7 ThinQ: What we know so far

If rumors are anything to go by, the LG G7 ThinQ will sport a 6.01-inch Full Vision "MLCD" (LG's new micro LCD technology) display with an extra-tall aspect ratio of 19.5:9 which would result in the phone having a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels.

The flagship device will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset which we have seen on other flagships like Samsung Galaxy S9. The chipset will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which will be expandable up to 2TB.

Furthermore, the G7 ThinQ is expected to run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo with the company's LG UX interface on top. Other rumored specifications include IPXX certified water and dust resistance, and wireless charging support.

The latest renders now confirm the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, besides the LG G7 ThinQ, as the name suggests, will come with advanced Vision AI-powered Face Unlock feature that will bring facial recognition as a means of authentication.

However, LG hasn't confirmed the specifications so we'd suggest you take these with a proverbial grain of salt.