In a decision that would allow Delhi police to apprehend anyone, the Lieutenant governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal has granted the police commissioner this special power on Saturday. If authorities believe an individual poses a threat to national security or law and order, the NSA permits months of preventative detention.

The directives will be effective retrospectively from 19th July to October 18th 2021. It is pertinent to note that the Lieutenant Governor's directive comes just days before Independence Day, and at a time when farmers opposing the Centre's three agriculture laws are conducting a 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi.

The notification read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 3, read with clause (e) of Section 2 of the National Security Act, 1980, the Lt Governor pleased to direct that during the period July 19 to October 18, the Delhi Police Commissioner may also exercise the powers of detaining authority under sub-section (2) of section 3 of the aforesaid Act."

Delhi Police stated that it is a standard order that is issued on a regular basis. In the aftermath of the 'Kisan Sansad,' the area around Parliament in the centre of Delhi has been heavily blocked, with more security officers deployed.

A similar notification allowing the detention under NSA was also issued in January 2020 during the anti-CAA and NRC protests. Moreover, prior to the Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava issued an order restricting the use of airborne items such as drones, paragliders, and hot air balloons.