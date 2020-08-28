These are certainly tough times. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, the sense of normalcy has changed forever. Going out without masks, being a part of mass social gatherings, and shaking hands while greeting is a thing of the past. Since face masks have become a crucial part of our daily lives, companies are naturally finding ways to capitalize on that demand and LG seems to have a unique concept for a face mask.

LG has managed to fit a fully-functional air purifier inside a face mask. The Korean electronics brand introduced PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier that is a face mask. It works like a portable air purifier that can be worn with ease and comfort - at least that's what LG is implying.

How does it work?

Unlike traditional face masks, there are a lot of components integrated within the LG face mask. There is a pair of HEPA filters just like the ones found in the home air purifiers, only smaller. These filters can be replaced, but LG hasn't revealed how often one might have to replace them. But there's an app that can be paired with the mask that will tell when to replace the filters.

The air purifier mask by LG has battery-powered fans that make breathing easy for its wearers. This is one of the biggest challenges with the current face masks when worn for a long time, they get uncomfortable. In addition to the fans, there are sensors that identify the wearer's breathing pattern and adjust the fan speed accordingly when the user breathes in or out. This should certainly be comfortable while wearing the mask for long durations.

LG claims these fans allow "users to take in clean, filtered air while the patented respiratory sensor detects the cycle and volume of the user's breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly."

The LG face mask has been designed to perfectly fit while reducing air leakage around the nose and chin. There are UV-LED lights that kill harmful germs.

Since it is powered by batteries, you might wonder the battery life. Well, LG claims the low-power mode can last for up to 8 hours whereas high-power mode can last around 2 hours before needing a charge.

Can you buy it?

Not yet. In fact, the pricing of the smart face mask is also not been revealed. LG is going to showcase the air purifier mask at IFA 2020 in September and it will be available in select markets in the fourth quarter.