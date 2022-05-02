Rikako Ikee, who recovered from leukemia early last year, won her third title at Japan's national swimming championships on Sunday, qualifying for the 2022 Asian Games.

Ikee, 21, easily took the women's 50 metres freestyle event in 24.78 seconds, winning by 0.68 seconds.

She had won the women's 50m butterfly in 25.49s and her favourite 100m freestyle in 53.83s over the first two days of competition, reports Xinhua.

Ikee made history four years ago at the Jakarta Asian Games, winning six gold and two silver medals and becoming the first female to win the tournament's MVP award.

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province from September 10 to 25.