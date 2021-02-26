The Mumbai Police on Friday registered an FIR and launched a massive manhunt to track the two persons who abandoned an SUV with 20 gelatin sticks near Mukesh Ambani's home, Antilia. The SUV was found parked near a tree close to the Antilia building and the revelation sent a shockwave across India.

The vehicle was discovered only at around 2 p.m. on Thursday by some alert persons in the vicinity, nearly 12 hours after it remained unattended, sparking off suspicions and triggering a chain of reactions. The mystery vehicle, which has been seized by the police - bears a registration number similar to a vehicle that is part of the Ambani family's security detail and a letter was found from it.

Contents of letter alongside explosives

As the investigation is underway, the contents of the letter were made public, emphasizing the threat level. "Yeh sirf trailer hai [This is only a trailer]," read the letter, which was found inside a "Mumbai Indians" bag next to the driver's seat.

Ye to sirf ek trailer hai. Neeta Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhaiyya, family ye to sirf ek jhalak hai. Agli baar ye saaman pura hokar tumhare pass aayega, aur pura intezaam ho gaya hai [This is only a trailer. Next time this will reach you. All arrangements have been made," the letter read.

According to an ANI source, the letter was in broken English with several grammatical errors, but warned of a bigger attack to assassinate the whole family.

Investigation is underway

Efforts are on to trace the two persons who parked the SUV there, from where they came, what were their motives, or who or what were their intended targets, etc, officials said. The FIR was registered at the Gamdevi Police Station invoking Indian Penal Code Sec. 286, 465, 473, 120(b), 506(2) pertaining to explosives, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, and Sec. 4 of Explosives Substance Act for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping it with intent to endanger life or property.

The Antilia building and the south Mumbai neighbourhood houses the who's who of the Indian corporate world, top politicians, official or private residences of various bigwigs, government officials, diplomats, people from the glamour industry and others. Security has been beefed up outside Antilia.

(Additional agency inputs)