Trust Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja to be the life of every party. In the latest promo of the reality show Indian Idol, Govinda's wife Sunita left everyone in splits when she made a cheeky comment saying, "Let's maker another baby" in front of the special judge and actor - Dharmendra.

In a new promo of Indian Idol, Govinda's son Yashvardhan makes an entry and host Aditya Narayan shared how in the past Sunita and Govinda revealed that while she was pregnant with Yash, Govinda brought an image of Dharmendra and told her that he wanted a son just as handsome as him. And Yashvardhan was born.

And to this, Sunita immediately replied, "Chi Chi (as she lovingly calls Govinda), Yash pet me tha toh Dharam ji ka photo diya mujhe to maine itna acha product nikaal dia. Aaj saakshaat Dharam ji ko dekha hai to chalo ghar chalke ek aur product nikaalte hain (Chi Chi, when Yash was in my belly, you gave me a picture of Dharam ji and I gave you such a good product. Now that we have seen Dharam ji in person, let's go home and prepare for another product)."

The judges of Indian Idol including Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani couldn't stop their laughter after listening to this. Neha said, "Yaar this woman. Oh my God." Govinda's son Yashvardhan who was on the stage listening to his mother say this was just embarrassed and smiling ear to ear. Govinda, meanwhile, jumped out of his seat and did a victory pose. Dharmendra said to Sunita, "Sunita, aap loving bhi hai aur lively bhi (Sunita you are loving and lively)."

Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987. They have a daughter Tina who made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie 'Second Hand Husband'.

WATCH FROM 1.00 (1st minute onwards)

Govinda made his debut with the movie "Ilzaam" in 1986 and after that, he gave many hit movies such as "Love 86", "Hum", "Shola aur Shabnam", "Aankhen", "Raja Babu", "Coolie No. 1", "Deewana Mastana", "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", "Haseena Maan Jayegi", etc.

He made a comeback in the movies with movies such as "Bhagam Bhag", "Partner", "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", "Jagga Jasoos", and more.