Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Animal. The film also stars South superstar Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. The trailer of the film was dropped earlier this week. Fans and celebs have been raving about the blood-bathed, high-octane action sequences between Bobby and Salman Khan.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the life of Ranbir Kapoor's character and his turmoiled relationship with his father.

Ranbir Kapoor says have more children and increase our population

On Friday evening, the makers launched the music of the Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor starrer at an event in Mumbai. The music launch was attended by Ranbir Kapoor Bobby Deol and his son Aryamaan Deol. All three men looked dapper as they posed for the paparazzi.

Amid all the interactions, the duo talked about Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha.

Recently Ranbir revealed he has his daughter Raha's name inked on his collarbone. Ranbir has fondly spoken about her.

During the interaction, Bobby Deol shared, "His daughter is such a cutie. She has grown so much. Imagine the film started with his daughter being born and now she is 1 year old. He has been through so much for this film because you see the promo and you realise that the character he has played, has so many complexities. It is the growth of a child itself in the movie. And then having his first child and experiencing the blessing of it. I think he should be talking more about it."

Ranbir Kapoor chimed in, "Raha is responding now, she is locking her eyes, hugging me. She gives flying kisses. There's no bigger joy. It's the most joyful thing in life. I highly recommend it to all of you guys, to have lots of children. Let's increase our population."

Last month, in a conversation with fans via Zoom, Ranbir revealed Alia would 'kill' him if he showed Raha's photos to the media. In the chat with fans, Ranbir confessed that he often shows Raha's photos when he meets close ones.

The film is all set to be released in theatres on December 1. Animal was scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023, but was pushed due to pending post-production work.