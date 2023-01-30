Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has smashed box office records and garnered over Rs 400 crore worldwide collections. Fans as well as members of the fraternity have been heaping praise for SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer.

Following the bandwagon Kangana Ranaut whose Twitter account was restored last week, the actress praised the film after which she also targeted the Khans of Bollywood stating India is biased against Muslim actors, her comment didn't go down well with Bigg Boss OTT fame Urofi Javed and she took to Twitter and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and said that art should not be divided by religion.

All you need to know about Uorfi Javed and Kangana Ranaut's feud

Kangana Ranaut's comment was a response to a producer's tweet which read: "Big Congratulations to @iamsrk & @deepikapadukone for the runaway success of #Pathaan!!! It proves 1) Hindu Muslims love SRK equally 2) Boycotts controversies don't harm but help the film 3) Erotica & Good music works 4) India is super secular."

Kangana Ranaut said, "Very good analysis... this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans...And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it's very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism ... there is no country like Bharat in the whole world."

Uorfi immediately responded to Kangana's tweet and wrote

The Bigg Boss OTT fame commented, "Oh my gosh! What is this division, Muslim actors, Hindu actors? Art is not divided by religion. There are only actors."

Kangana sought help from India's PM Narendra Modi

Uorfi Javed, who is an admirer of SRK, took Kangana's tweet and criticised her saying, "Please don't compare yourself to SRK. At least he doesn't play the religion card."

In another story, Uorfi shared a tweet of Kangana, and wrote, "Not able to like comprehend the purpose of this tweet, she is saying watch my movie, coz I am not Muslim. Wow."

When Kangana heaped praise on Pathaan

Last week, Kangana interacted with the media and said that film like Pathaan should work. The next day, Kangana took her thoughts to Twitter, and wrote, "All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let's be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes, it is India's love and inclusiveness where eighty per cent of Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan."

During the wrap-up party of her upcoming film Emergency, Kangana Ranaut showered praise on Pathaan.

"Pathaan achha kar rahi hai. Aisi films chalni chahiye aur I feel ki jo hamare Hindi cinema wale piche reh gaye hain, har insaan apne level pe koshish kar raha hai," she told the media. (Pathaan is doing well and such films should work).

Meanwhile, Pathaan collects a historic 542 crore gross worldwide in 5 days, continuing its record-breaking run at the box office.