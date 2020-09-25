The Karnataka State Legislative Assembly is turning out to be a turbulent affair. A day ago, the Congress alleged corruption against Yediyurappa's family. On Thursday, the speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri admitted a no-confidence motion moved by the party against CM Yediyurappa.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa has however said that he would like to face one every six months so that he is in the safe, taking a dig at Congress.

CM Yediyurappa faces no-confidence motion

The monsoon assembly in Karnataka has been quite a bit about Congress versus the government. While the no-confidence motion has been admitted by the speaker, it is now unclear if JD(S) will be supporting it this time around.

The Congress led by Siddaramaiah had alleged corruption by the Yediyurappa-led government and that BJP had failed on all fronts of governance. The speaker while admitting the motion said it wouldn't be taken up immediately.

On Friday after of the session at the Vidhana Soudha, CM Yediyurappa spoke to ANI saying, "Let them do it, once in every six months they must move no-confidence motion so that I am safe for another six months."

Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy spoke about the no-confidence motion saying that nobody approached JD(S) about it to ANI, "So far, no friends from Congress have approached us. Even when no-confidence motion was moved yesterday, nobody consulted us. I think the way in which they're behaving, they don't want our support. They think they can fight it out independently."

It is yet to be seen what will come of the motion and how the government and the opposition will tackle it.