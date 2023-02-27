Anil Kapoor's gesture at an awards show has won over social media. Anil sneaked from behind Pooja Hegde while she was talking to the paparazzi. It was obvious that the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor did this to not steal the attention that the young starlet was receiving. Even Pooja turned to look at the star but he quietly moved away from the frame.

What social media has to say

And now, social media has a lot to say about the whole episode. "The most humble star," one user commented. "If you know, you know why he did it," another user commented. "He's like let her have her moment," a social media user commented. "Anil kapoor is the most handsome and well fit personality my all time favourite," another social media user commented. "He's like, "let her have her moment, I am done with all these!" a netizen opined.

Anil Kapoor on his role in The Night Manager

Anil Kapoor was last seen in The Night Manager which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala. The actor won praise and applause from critics and audience for his role in the series.

"We look different, we have different faces and personalities. I have always done characters that are on the right side of the society. Also, I am huge fan of Hugh Laurie. I had to be more careful, I had seen the show and he was huge inspiration for me," Kapoor had told Forbes in an interview.