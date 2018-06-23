There are many shows on ALTBalaji but the platform recently kicked off its first daily show titled Dil Hi Toh Hai. The daily relecast features Karan Kundra in a very different avatar. While he has already won our hearts with several portrayals, he has done it again with his new role, Ritwik Noon, in the show.

It's been a week since the episodes kicked off and fans are not getting enough of the TV heartthrob. But before you start binge-watching the episodes, here are some facts about Karan Kundra and his new show.

1. Karan plays Ritwik Noon in the show. Ritwik is a perfect beta, perfect bhai and a guy who dotes on his family, that's him in his reel life! In real life too, Karan is a pampered child in the house as he is the youngest in his family and has three elder sisters

2. In Dil Hi Toh Hai, Karan essays the role of a powerful businessman who heads Noon Industries, in real life too, Karan is a businessman. The actor runs a business, of building infrastructural amenities for new buildings under construction with his father and also owns an international call center.

Now, we know how Karan is on-point with his character!

3. In the show, Karan plays a heartthrob, for whom girls are willing to do anything. Not many know, that Karan was also one of the finalists in the 2008 Mr. India competition

Well if you haven't yet met the charming Ritwik Noon, do watch Dil Hi Toh Hai starring Karan Kundra every Tuesday to Saturday at 10:30 pm on the ALTBalaji app and the website.