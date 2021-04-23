Although authorities have launched an aggressive campaign to educate people, only 38 percent of citizens, above 45 years of age, have been vaccinated, so far, in the Union Territory of J&K.

During a high-level meeting to review the public health response to COVID-19, it was informed that in the initial phases of vaccination, 75% of health workers, 78% of front line workers, and 38% of citizens above 45 years of age, totaling 15,25,604 people, have been vaccinated in J&K- with no reported case of any adversity.

In Kashmir Valley, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, and Shopian districts have over 40 percent vaccination coverage amongst the citizens. Similarly in Jammu, Kathua, Ramban, Samba, Jammu, and Udhampur district recorded over 40 percent vaccination among citizens above 45 years of age.

Ironically none of the 20 districts in J&K have covered 50 percent population in the vaccination campaign. Only nine districts have covered 40 percent of the population. The next phase of the vaccination for the 18-45 age group will cover approximately 65 lakh people.

Authorities redevise vaccination strategy

To effectively deliver the vaccines at the grass-root level, authorities decided to devise a strategy to develop greater coordination between the frontline workers of various departments including health, social welfare, school education, rural development, and housing and urban development.

Deputy Commissioners were asked to mobilize target beneficiaries towards the vaccination process through the frontline workers.

Awareness campaigns will be launched to educate the people to participate in the vaccination drives and get vaccinated on priority to keep themselves and their families safe from the infection.

Rumour mongers warned against disinformation campaign

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr. Piyush Singla on Friday warned of strict legal action against the rumour mongers spreading misinformation against the safety of the vaccine besides advising the general public not to pay any heed to such elements.

Singla launched the 'Chalo Tika Lagwayen' (Let's get vaccinated) campaign launched to achieve a cent percent Covid vaccination of the target groups of the district in the nearest future.

Emphasizing the importance of vaccination, Dr. Singla said the severity of the symptoms and hence the hospital admissions reduce drastically in the vaccinated people.

Appealing the eligible people to get vaccinated, the DC said that the vaccine is absolutely safe and develops substantial immunity against the virus. He remarked that this has been a product of one year of brainstorming research wherein top scientists of the country have worked hard and contributed their part.