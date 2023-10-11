Kollywood is getting ready for Thalapathy Vijay's biggest release Leo with much fanfare. The film has been making buzz ever since its release. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is fresh from the success of Vikram, is expected to churn out another enthralling gangster saga. Touted to be a dreadful gangster saga, the star cast includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Mansoor Ali Khan.

Here are a few interesting rumours that have been making the headlines along with the film.

When quipped about whether Leo will be a part of Lokesh's cinematic universe, which already has Karthy's Kaithi and Kamal Hassan's Vikram, the director asked fans to watch the film for a surprise.

Suriya as Rolex is likely to have a phone conversation with Leo while Fahadh Faasil as Amar is reportedly making a brief appearance.

From the trailer, netizens are convinced that the film is heavily inspired by David Cronernberg's 2005 film A History of Violence. The plot revolves around a small-time cafe owner who becomes a local hero after killing two burglars at his cafe. When his story makes a national headline, a gang leader comes looking for him revealing his past which is filled with blood and feud. He is now forced to return to his past to save his family. When asked about the same, the director refused to answer. "I don't want my responses to disturb the theatrical experience of the audience in any way. Let them watch it with a fresh mind. I will discuss all these things post the release," he was quoted saying.

For the first time, a Vijay film will not have any punch dialogues or intro scenes. "No intro song, No punch dailouges. His character will behave like a normal person in his 40s. He hasn't even spoken in his usual style. He has not used any of his typical mannerisms in this movie," Lokesh revealed in an interview.

#LEO - Updates On the Whole ?



• Budget - 300crs ?

• An Emotional Action Film

• A Never seen before Raw & Intense zone of #ThalapathyVijay

• Last 40 mins - Impactful & Suspenseful

• No Intro Song & Fight, No Punch dialogues

• 6 Minute emotional single shot sequence &… — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 8, 2023

For the past few months, there have been rumours of a spat between director Lokesh Kanagarj and Vijay. However, the director has rubbished the reports as baseless.

There are reports of RRR star Ram Charan making a special appearance in the film, however, nothing is official yet and the mystery continues.

The last-minute cancellation of the audio launch event has strengthened Vijay's political entry speculation further. Meanwhile, producer Lalith Kumar has revealed that the team is planning a wider release for the action drama. If things go according to plan, Leo will be screened in 20,000 screens across the globe, the biggest ever for any Indian film. Leo is co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy. Anirudh is the music director and the film is scheduled to be released on October 19, 2023.