The expectation of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is already sky high. Touted to be a dreadful gangster saga, the star cast includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Mansoor Ali Khan. Leo will also be a part of Lokesh's cinematic universe which already has Karthy's Kaithi and Kamal Hassan's Vikram.

Suriya as Rolex is likely to have a phone conversation with Leo while Fahadh Faasil as Amar is reportedly making a brief appearance. There are reports that Kamal Haasan making a guest appearance in the film although we have no official confirmation yet.

Lokesh has already signed Superstar Rajinikanth's next film. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 171, it is reported that the film will be a standalone project and will not be a part of the LCU. According to reports, the Maanagaram director has already started the preproduction works for the film. Shooting is likely to begin after the release of Leo.

Meanwhile, there is a buzz that Leo is heavily inspired by David Cronernberg's 2005 film A History of Violence, which indeed is an adaptation of the 1997 graphic novel of the same title by John Wagner and Vince Locke. The plot revolves around a small-time cafe owner who becomes a local hero after killing two burglars at his cafe. When his story makes a national headline, a gang leader comes looking for him revealing his past which is filled with blood and feud. He is now forced to return to his past to save his family. Leo is co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy. Anirudh is the music director and the film is scheduled to be released on October 19, 2023.