Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Mumbai residence, Antilia, was lit up with grand floral decorations for the much-famous Ganapathi Celebrations. The event saw the who's who of Bollywood walking down the red carpet to witness the pandal. From the magnificent cascading floral decor to the surreal Ganapati idol, the event was straight out of a fairy tale movie.

From politicians to actors to cricketers, the event also brought together the entire Bollywood in one stage. Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of Jawan, graced the occasion with his family. SRK opted for a Pathani ensemble - a deep brown bandhagala kurta and black Pathani pants while Gauri and Suhana wore a peach suit set. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Shahid Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Manushi Chhillar, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, and more stars.

It's a #Jawan reunion at the #AmbaniGanpatiCelebration ? as #ShahRukhKhan, #Nayanthara and #Atlee attend the festive affair accompanied by their families! ? Is it too soon to go ask them what their next dhamakedaar ? project will be? ? pic.twitter.com/EIUchmHZ8Y — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) September 20, 2023

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan and daughter #Aaradhya light up #AmbaniGanpatiCelebration ?️ with their presence. A stunning mother-daughter duo that defines elegance and togetherness! ?‍?✨ pic.twitter.com/i2KIUDB9UD — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) September 20, 2023

#RashmikaMandanna drapes elegance in a mesmerizing saree at #AmbaniGanpatiCelebration! ?️ Her enchanting style leaves us spellbound, and the way she blows a kiss while posing for the paparazzi steals our hearts! ??? pic.twitter.com/kbPU35nhA0 — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) September 20, 2023

#SachinTendulkar, his elegant wife #AnjaliTendulkar, and their children #SaraTendulkar and #ArjunTendulkar add a touch of sporting royalty to #AmbaniGanpatiCelebration. ?️ The Tendulkar family dazzles in festive attire, a picture of grace and unity! ??‍?‍?‍? pic.twitter.com/PLfaX6jky8 — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) September 20, 2023

Jawan actress Nayantara with husband Vignesh Shivan and director Atlee also graced the occasion with his wife Priya. Cricketers Tendulkar with family, KL Rahul with wife Athiya Shetty, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas were also spotted.

Host Nita Ambani opted for an elegant green and red saree; she complimented it with gold jewellery. She was accompanied by her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.