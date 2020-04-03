The latest news on the block is that our very known beloved (and also sometimes hated) Blair Woldarf aka Leighton Meester is pregnant with her second child.

The actress from the hit TV show, Gossip Girl who is currently married to actor Adam Brody was spotted sporting a baby bump.

The new pictures that have surfaced on the internet show the couple out and about taking a walk in Los Angeles. The two stars kept close to their home following protocol for the coronavirus quarantine.

The pictures give a clear glimpse of the 33 year old star with a bump. Leighton who rose to fame after her essaying the role of Blair on the popular teen drama, Gossip Girl has been married to Adam since 2014. The two had dated for only nine months before deciding to tie the knot.

The mama to be was photographed wearing a comfortable pair of overalls with a grey t shirt. Adam also kept things basic in a trouser, shirt, and cap combo.

The couple has another child together but they prefer to keep their personal lives away from the media glare.

In an interview with GQ Adam had once said, "She's more inherently private than I am. We're homebodies. We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don't seek out promotion in that way. We've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."

This is probably why they have not yet made any official statements on the news.

Talking about motherhood, Leighton had revealed some of her thoughts in an old interview. She said, "People started telling me before you're going to really love them. Then you're like, yeah, obviously, I'll love them. And then you do and you're like, oh. OK. I don't love anyone else. I just love them. And I don't even love myself as much as I love them! Not even close. I don't know, would I kill somebody or die for them? Sure. I would."