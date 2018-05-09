Arsenal will travel to Leicester City in the penultimate game of the season on Wednesday, May 9 for the Gunners. The north London club have failed to take a single point away from home this calendar year and will be looking to banish their demons in order to give Arsene Wenger a fitting send off before he steps down after the end of the season.

When Leicester City v Arsenal and how to watch it on TV, online in India

The Premier League outing between Leicester and Arsenal will start at 12:15 pm local and 7:45 pm IST.

Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Leicester vs Arsenal preview

Leicester are going through a torrid patch of form, having picked up just a solitary point from their last five top-flight games and have also failed to score in three league games on the trot. The Foxes have also lost four out of their last five games and and their recent run of form has put manager Clause Puel's job under major scrutiny.

Recent losses against Crystal Palace and West Ham, who were struggling near the bottom of the table has not helped matters and Puel will be hoping that the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy will be able to get back on the winning route against a struggling Arsenal side away from home.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be looking to put on a show for their manager, whose away performances has what led to his decision to leave this summer. The Gunners have been absolutely excellent at home, taking 47 points, more than they have managed in the last decade. On the flipside, throughout the season, they have managed to take only 13 points away from home and they have the next two games to send Wenger off on a relative high.

Their away record is worst of the lot in the top four tiers of English football and Wenger's worst performance in his tenure away from home. The Gunners do not have anything to play for as their home win against Burnley meant that they will finish in sixth spot irrespective of other results.

Team News

Mesut Ozil will miss the rest of the season with a back injury, but is expected to be fit for the World Cup in Russia. Mohamed Elneny remains out with an ankle injury, while Laurent Koscielny will miss the World Cup with an Achilles tear. Santi Cazorla is back training with the first -am but will not play any part before the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Leicester have a host of injury problems with Kasper Schmeichel (ankle), Shinji Okazaki (ankle), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Danny Simpson (groin), Robert Huth (ankle) and Matty James (Achilles) definately out along with Ben Chilwell and Daniel Amartey. Vicente Iborra (hamstring) remains a doubt.

Puel pays tribute to Wenger

Meanwhile, Puel believes Wenger is irreplaceable as he prepares to leave Arsenal. Puel played under Wenger at Monaco for seven years and feels it will be difficult for his replacement at the Emirates. Wenger heads to the King Power Stadium with the Gunners on Wednesday with Juventus' Max Allegri or former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique tipped to replace him.

"I hope for them they cannot regret their choice because he has had a massive impact as manager of Arsenal for 22 years. How can you replace him? "I think it will be a good challenge for the new manager. It is always tough like after Sir Alex Ferguson, it was tough for the manager afterwardsPuel said, as quoted by ESPN.

"After a few years they can come back at a good level but it is difficult when a club have had success like this and replace the manager and sometimes replace valuable or great players. It will be difficult for the new manager. I think perhaps the new manager or great managers will like different options or possibilities to start his work.''