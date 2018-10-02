Legendary Mollywood filmmaker Thampi Kannanthanam (Thambi Kannanthanam), who played a crucial role in elevating Mohanlal to superstardom, has died. The director died of heart attack at the age of 65.

Thampi had been suffering from liver ailments for the past couple of years, and his condition apparently worsened today morning. He breathed his last at 1.21 pm on October 2.

The final cremation ceremony will be carried out tomorrow in his native place Kanjirappally.

In a recent talk with Manorama News, Superstar Mohanlal revealed that Thampi Kannanthanam was one of his closest friends in the industry.

"Thampi Kannanthanam was one of my close friends from the day I entered the industry. He was there with as an assistant director in the initial days of my career, and later, he made 'Rajavinte Makan' which elevated me to superstardom. It was Thampi who introduced my son Pranav to the industry with the movie Onnaman," said Mohanlal.

Thampi Kannanthanam made his debut as a film director with the movie 'Thavalam' released in 1983. He became the mega-director in Mollywood when film 'Rajavinte Makan' was released in 1986. The film emerged as an all-time blockbuster, and it made Mohanlal the biggest Superstar in the industry.

Later, he made noted films like 'Vazhiyorakazhchakal', 'Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar', 'Indrajaalam', 'Naadody', 'Chukkan', 'Maanthrikam', 'Maasmaram' and 'Onnaman'.

In his career, Thampi Kannanthanam also produced seven movies.

In the final phase of his career, Thampi Kannanthanam tried his best to make a sequel to 'Rajavinte Makan'. However, due to his health ailments, he failed to direct his dream project.

"Me and Thampi Kannanthanam tried our best to make Rajavinte Makan 2. It might be for the first time in history that the same hero and director are trying to make a movie after more than 30 years. However, the project was delayed when he faced unexpected health ailments. Yeah, he really wished to make a sequel to Rajavinte Makan," added Mohanlal.