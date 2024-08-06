Legendary English cricketer Graham Thorpe has passed away at the age of 55. During his international career which spanned 13 years, Thorpe has played 100 tests and 85 One Day Internationals for England's cricket team.

The cricketer died on August 5, and the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed this news in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

England Cricket Board mourns the death of Thorpe

Graham Thorpe is widely touted to be one of the most successful English batsmen in the modern era, and his death has pulled cricket fans in England into a state of shock.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away. There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death," said ECB.

It added: "More than one of England's finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world. His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike. Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men's talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game."

Thorpe's incredible career

Graham Thorpe made his international debut for England against Australia in Manchester on May 19, 1993.

During his career, he scored 6,744 and 2,830 runs from tests and one-day internationals, respectively.

Thorpe was more dangerous while playing tests compared to one day internationals. In tests, Thorpe hit 16 centuries and 39 half centuries, while in ODIs, he hit 21 half centuries.

His career-best performance was 200 runs, which he made against New Zealand during a Test match played in Christchurch from March 14 to 18 in 2002.

Thorpe announced his retirement in 2005, and later, he transitioned into coaching, working with the England's international cricket team in various roles between 2010 and 2022.