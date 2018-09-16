The Left has swept the JNU Student Union elections with victories in all central panel posts of the JNUSU. N Sai Balaji of the United Left Alliance has won the presidential post with 2,151 votes with a margin of 1,179 votes. The ABVP candidate Lalit Pandey could only manage to get 972 votes on the presidential seat.

The General Secretary post has been won by Left alliance's Aejaz Ahmad Rather with 2,426 votes. The ABVP candidate Ganesh Gujar could only manage to get 1,235 votes.

Left alliance's Sarika Chaudhary bagged the post of Vice President by a margin of 1,579 votes with 2,592 votes defeating ABVP's Geeta Sri who could get only 1,013 votes.

The Joint Secretary post has been won by Left alliance candidate Amutha Jayadeep who received 2,047 votes and defeated ABVP's Venkat Chaubey who got 1,290 votes.

AIPWA Secretary and Polit Bureau member of CPI (ML) Kavita Krishnan took to her twitter account and said that this was a victory for the students of JNU over the RSS nexus. "This is more than a victory of the united Left, it's the victory of JNU students over a united Sanghi nexus out to abuse, demean, humiliate & destroy not only JNU but academics, activists, universities!" she tweeted.