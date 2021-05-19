Salman Khan's latest film released on Eid festival, "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", has earned Rs 59, 920 at the Indian box office in its first weekend in just three big screens.

While the rest of India watched the film digitally on a pay-per-view basis, the film was released in just three halls in the country -- in the state of Tripura, where theatres were open. The collection reflects the big screen potential of "Radhe" in these theatres over the four-day weekend since releasing on May 13.

In the Northeastern state of Tripura, the film opened in two halls in Agartala -- SSR Rupasi and Balaka Cinema and the third hall is SSR Dharmanagar in the town of Dharmanagar. Between the three theatres, "Radhe" had 11 shows daily, due to the imposition of night curfew in the state owing to Covid-19 second wave. All the shows are to be over by 3pm, reports said.

In domestic theatre market, the first weekend collections were -- Rs 10,432 on day one (Thursday, May 13). The collections rose to around Rs 22,518 on Friday, while Saturday and Sunday saw collections around Rs 13,485 each, which brought the four-day weekend collection to around Rs. 59,920. All figures, the website added, were approximate.

Overseas collections

The Salman Khan-starrer has collected approximately $11,704 [Rs. 8.54 lakhs] on Day 5 (Monday), taking the cumulative five-day total to $218,847 [Rs. 1.59 cr].

US box office at a glance

Day 5 - $11,704 [Rs. 8.54 lakh] from 116 screens

Day 4 - $41,148 [Rs. 30.05 lakh] from 166 screens

Day 3 - $54,705 [Rs. 39.95 lakh] from 160 screens

Day 2 - $53,573 [Rs. 39.25 lakh] from 165 screens

Day 1 - $57,717 [Rs. 42.29 lakh] from 137 screens

Salman Khan's Eid release "Radhe" is directed by Prabhudeva and co-stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from IANS)