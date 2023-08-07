Deepika Padukone shared a super romantic post for husband Ranveer Singh. The note talked about how it is imperative to get married to someone who is your best friend. And ever since then, internet has come up with some of the funniest reactions. "Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with," her post read.

Deepika Padukone's love filled post

"Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them." The post has received over six lakh views within an hour of posting it. While many are swooning over Deepika and Ranveer's love for one another, many can't stop themselves but cracking up.

Some funny comments

"Sweet atleast don't use divorce template for such posts," one user wrote. "Don't make me feel single with your post," another user wrote. "Wasn't Ranbir also your best friend?" asked a social media user. "have sent so many friend requests after your post," another social media user quipped. "For a second I thought this was a divorce announcement," a comment read.

Mushy comments

There were many who resonated with Deepika's thoughts. "The way she posts this and just tags him in her caption silently is everything," a user wrote. "Obviously the post is beautiful but your tag in the caption section is just when you truly feel about someone, only then you add that person spontaneously," another user wrote.