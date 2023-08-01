Deepika Padukone's latest social media post has got social media go weak in the knees. Deepika can be seen flaunting her washboard abs in a swimwear in the picture. "Once upon a time...Not so long ago..." Dippy wrote while sharing the picture. Needless to say, the picture is too hot to handle. And Ranveer Singh couldn't seem to handle the hotness either.

Ranveer Singh's comment

"A warning would've been nice," Ranveer wrote. The picture has received over fifteen million likes and thousands of comments. Bipasha Basu also commented on the picture with a fire emoji. One of the hottest couples, Deepika and Ranveer, leave social media yearning for more with their PDA. Their mushy posts for one another often grabs the limelight.

Deepika's equation with Prabhas

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has several big projects lined up. She will be seen with Prabhas in Project K, that has now been renamed, Kalki 2898 AD. In an interaction with the media, Prabhas has spilled the beans on his first meeting with the Chennai Express actress for the film. He revealed that the leggy lass asked him if he were shy.

To this, Prabhas had responded saying that initially he is as it takes time for him to comfortable with anyone. However, once he gets comfortable, he can't stop bringing out his goofy side towards them and that sometimes, becomes irritating. "We met on the sets of Project-K. Deepika asked me if I am shy. I said, initially I am. Only after getting comfortable with people, I start talking to them continuously," he had said.