Disha Patani and her airport experiences often grab the headlines. From the actress being stopped for forgetting documents to her airport looks, everything grabs attention. The diva was recently stopped at the airport by the security personnel when she failed to show her complete documents. Patani got massively trolled for the same.

Disha shows all documents

However, just a day after the incident, Disha made sure that it doesn't happen again. Disha reached the airport and walked along with her staff who was seen carrying all her documents. As soon as the video took over the internet, netizens were quick to say that the actress has "learnt her lesson". There were many who also commented on what the Dhoni actress was wearing.

Disha and Tiger's failed relationship

Disha might just be a few films old but her fandom knows no bounds. One of the fittest actresses of the industry, Disha was once dating Tiger Shroff. From exotic getaways to attending events together as a couple, the two often used to grab attention. However, it is said that it was Disha's wish to settle down or make it official that didn't sit well with the Shroff scion.

However, soon after their break-up, there were reports of Tiger Shroff dating another Deesha. "They have been seeing each other for around a year-and-a-half. Deesha Dhanuka often gives him suggestions about scripts, while he has taken charge of her fitness. Tiger's family is also fond of Deesha. Everyone is well aware of their relationship," an Etimes report stated.