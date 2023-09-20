Disha Patani made heads turn at the Ambani Ganpati Utsav. The diva grabbed the spotlight with her bralette and low waist satin saree look. She was accompanied by Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy. The two posed for the paparazzi and made their way into the event. As soon as the pictures and videos of Disha surfaced online, she was trolled for her "inappropriate" look at a festive event.

"Only Disha has the amazing talent of making a classy saree look vulgar," wrote one user. "Ananya still looked good disha always looks cheap," another user commented.

"I haven't seen disha in sensible clothes," was a comment on the video.

"DISHA PATNI is not so famous for any of her films let's clear this. Doing this shit in a Hindu festival which is such a pure and beautiful thing to be proud, her dressing is making sick! Why Ambani's call her also I don't understand," read another one of the comments.

"Disha has zero dressing sense," an Instagram user opined. Mouni is looking so beautiful !! and This is the first time I m commenting on anyone's clothing but why do you need to look vulgur when you're coming for darshan!! its not about covering yourself, no one is telling you to take a ghunghat but atleast wear appropriate clothes !! if you cant wear suit at beaches then why to wear this for Ganesh Chaturthi !!" one more person commented.

"What is wrong with disha has she lost it what type of clothes does she wear we are in India atleast rhe foreigners respect are culture amd wear decent clothes", "does Disha ever know how to dress conservatively even at auspicious events/ traditional events," were some more comments on the video.