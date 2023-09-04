BFFs of Bollywood Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have been spotted dining and spending quality time with each other. Going on vacation or simply catching up at each other's house. They also comment on each other's posts on Instagram. Both Disha Patani and Mouni Roy became thick friends during Akshay Kumar's The Entertainers North America tour earlier this year.

On Sunday evening, Disha and Mouni were dining at a posh restaurant in Mumbai. Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar also joined the dinner.

Both Disha Patani and Mouni look gorgeous and opted for a stunning and cosy outfit

Disha opted for a long satin white slip dress, featuring delicate noodle straps. On the other hand, Mouni Roy opted for an easy-breezy yellow sleeveless dress. Both carried stylish sling bags, and they didn't shy about posing for the cameras.

However, netizens weren't pleased with Disha and Mouni's styling and slammed Disha for wearing similar bold outfits everywhere be it on ramp walks, outings or even casual meetings. Disha and Mouni's outfits was rather bold and a section of netizen said that they often opt to wear ensembles that show their cleavage.

In fact, eagle-eyed netizens also noticed Disha's bulging stomach which was seen in the videos and came to the conclusion that Disha's Calvin Klein posts on Instagram are hugely photoshopped.

A user said, "Kitne Gande kapde pehnti he ye dono..." (They wear such cheap clothes.)

Another mentioned, "Why is Disha wearing a night dress?

Before getting inside their car, Mouni Roy also posed for pictures with her husband Suraj.

Work front

Disha Patani will be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's action drama Yodha, where she will share the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She will be also seen in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD alongside Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy will be seen in the film Penthouse alongside Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal.