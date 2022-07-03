In a message to BJP leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked them to learn lessons from the mistakes of political parties who ruled the country for years but are now on decline.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing the concluding session of the two-day BJP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting here.

Sharing the details of the Prime Minister's address, former union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "Prime Minister Modi today outlined the evolution of BJP over the years, what is our obligation towards the country, what duty we owe to the people of the country."

In his address, Modi said that many parties which have ruled the country for years are on decline and asked the party leader to learn from their mistakes.

"The Prime Minister said that many political parties which have ruled India for years are today fighting for their existence. The Prime Minister categorically stated that this terminal decline of their identity should not be a cause of laughter for us (BJP leaders). They have given us a lesson not to commit the mistakes they have made in the past," Prasad said.

Prasad said that the Prime Minister congratulated Telangana BJP workers for organising the meet, and mentioned that 'Bhagyanagar' (Hyderabad) was the place where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel laid down the foundation of 'Ek Bharat' or united India.

"The Prime Minister said now it is the BJP's responsibility to make it 'Shresth Bharat'," the former Law Minister said.

The Prime Minister also stated that the thought should be to move from 'appeasement' to 'fulfillment'.

"Prime Minister said that our aim should be from appeasement to fulfillment," Prasad said.

Prasad noted that the Prime Minister also talked about the rapid expansion of BJP over the years in the country and proudly conveyed his appreciation for the courage of BJP workers in states like Telangana, Kerala and West Bengal for working in 'unfavourable circumstances'.

The former union minister said that the Prime Minister repeatedly emphasised on diversity of the country and all must be brought under ambit of BJP's organisational structure.

"The Prime Minister said our approach should be from pro people initiative, and good governance," Prasad said.

The Prime Minister also said the country is fed up with dynastic politics and dynastic political parties and it's difficult for dynastic political parties to survive for long.

The Prime Minister also asked party leaders to undertake 'Sneh Yatra' to reach out to all sections of society.

Hitting out at the Opposition parties, Modi noted that it is the BJP who built a Congress leader Sadar Patel statue.

Referring to the Presidential polls, the Prime Minister lauded the NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu and asked all BJP MPs and MLAs to ensure there is no mistake in voting, and make sure their votes don't get rejected.

The Prime Minister also asked the party MPs and MLAs to ensure more votes in favour of Murmu.

