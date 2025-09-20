The sudden and untimely demise of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg has left fans across the globe in shock. The 52-year-old singer passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore following a tragic scuba diving accident.

Cause of death and last video leaked!

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to take the stage on September 20. A day before the event, he decided to take some time off for recreation. However, what was meant to be an adventurous experience turned into tragedy.

According to reports, Zubeen suffered a seizure while swimming during his scuba diving session. He was pulled out of the water by Singaporean authorities and rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite intensive medical care, doctors were unable to revive him.

#UPDATE : Singaporean authorities have confirmed that a post mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg will be conducted. We expect this to conclude by 2 PM SGT.



Thereafter his mortal remains will be handed over to Indian authorities and we shall begin the process of bringing him… https://t.co/GzIsJ4EORe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2025

In the hours following his demise, disturbing videos surfaced on social media. One clip shows Zubeen at a cruise party, cheerfully jumping into the sea with a life jacket. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later revealed that the singer returned to the boat, removed the jacket, saying it was uncomfortable, and jumped in again. It was during this second swim that he suffered the fatal medical episode. Another video, allegedly recorded just 18 minutes before his death, shows Zubeen smiling as a group sings at a restaurant.

Riniki and I, visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief.



Thousands of his admirers are waiting on the streets to have his last glimpse - we are constantly in touch to bring him back to Assam soon. pic.twitter.com/29e3mwhDKt — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 19, 2025

The heartbreaking news left his family devastated. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, along with close relatives, was seen breaking down in tears upon hearing of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has ordered a probe into the singer's death. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that an autopsy would be conducted and that multiple FIRs have been registered against North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen's manager Siddhartha Sharma at Morigaon Police Station.

"Assam Police will investigate the case, and both Mahanta and Sharma, along with others present with Zubeen in his final moments, will be interrogated," Sarma said. He further added, "Multiple FIRs have been filed, and I have directed the DGP to transfer all cases to the CID to register a consolidated case for thorough investigation."

Since the incident occurred in Singapore, local authorities there have also initiated their own investigation. The Assam CM said that the state government would examine whether the singer was taken from Assam to Singapore under any wrong intent.

Last video of Zubeen. I too am a man broken with grief, just like you. He jumped with a life jacket on. After 1.26 seconds he returned to yacht, took off his life jacket & jumped again. This time, he came back lifeless.#zubeen#Zubeen_Garg #ZubeenGargDeath #zubeengargaccident pic.twitter.com/yttAESC8ey — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) September 19, 2025

About Zubeen Garg

Born in 1972 in Meghalaya, Zubeen was an Assamese singer whose real name was Zubeen Borthakur. He adopted his stage name in the 90s by replacing his surname with his gotra, Garg. In 2006, he shot to nationwide fame with Ya Ali from the film Gangster. The chartbuster's massive success opened doors for several Bollywood hits over the years, including Subah Subah and Kya Raaz Hai.