A leaked picture of Vicky Kaushal from Chhava has taken social media by storm. Vicky is all set to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Laxman Utekar's next. He will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the film. A few pictures of Vicky dressed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from the sets leaked on social media and left his fans yearning for more.

Reactions

"Getting into the skin of any character..he is a true chameleon#VickyKaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," a user wrote. "He is undoubtedly the best choice to play #SambhajiMaharaj...can't wait to see him on the big screen. Best wishes to him!" another user commented. "One of the Finest Actor We have in the CINEMA business," read a comment. "Can't wait for this one," another comment read.

Director Laxman Utekar revealed that he didn't take any look test or audition to see if Vicky could pull off the role. He added that the Uri actor's height, weight and masculinity matches that of Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky will be undergoing an intense training of sword fighting, horse riding and few more things.

Instagram

Why Vicky for the role

"His personality, like his height and physique matches that of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He is also a fabulous performer. We didn't do any look test, I was sure that he is the one who can play Sambhaji," the director said in an interview.

"He will train for four months in sword fighting, horse riding and a few other things. And once we are satisfied, we will start shooting," he added. Rashmika Mandanna had taken to social media to thank Utekar for casting him in the film. "Sir... I just wonder how can a man handle such a big set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise," she had written.

Rashmika's post

Mandanna had further added, "Sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how, and not just me. The whole country will wonder how.. but watching those visuals make me tear up.. you've gotten a performance out of me that I am excited for the world to watch."