Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is just a few days away from its release, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. The actor during his ASK SRK session earlier this week answered almost all the fan questions related to his upcoming film Jawan. Fans are waiting with bated breath for Jawan and with the passing day, the makers are sharing clips and BTS from the song and posters from the film.

Recently, the makers shared the BTS clip of Zinda Banda, the first song of Jawan. The clip shows SRK practising lip sync in Telegu and Tamil. The makers have time and again warned social media users and fans to not leak anything about Jawan until the production house Red Chillies Productions. However, it has been reported that a case has been filed a case against an individual after clips from King Khan's highly awaited film, Jawan, went viral online. According to reports, the said individual shot and circulated the clips without authorization.

About the complaint

The team behind Jawan, Red Chillies Entertainment, has reportedly filed a case against an unidentified individual under sections 379 (theft) of the IPC Act and 43 (b) Information Technology Act at the Santacruz police s August 10.

I hope I can make some place in their hearts with #Jawan https://t.co/OJq4gM2yCe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

As per a report in Free Press Journal report during filming, the production house has explicitly prohibited mobile phones and recording devices. In spite of this warning, an individual without authorization circulated the clips. The makers sent legal notices to five Twitter handles through which the movie clips were shared, but only one acknowledged receipt, Subsequently, Red Chillies Entertainment filed a commercial suit in the Delhi High Co.

As per the FIR, clips from the upcoming film had been stolen and shared on Twitter by the user and is a violation of copyright.

A look at SRK's wittest interaction from the recently held ASK SRK session

Teri baat ka baida maroon….ha ha. ( learnt this lovely non gaali from one and only Jackie Shroff!!) happy? #Jawan https://t.co/CcAjPljKYv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Comedy is always difficult…then romance I think at least for me because I am very shy. #Jawan https://t.co/MgbxhMenzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

I hope I can make some place in their hearts with #Jawan https://t.co/OJq4gM2yCe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

The film is directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. While Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani will play pivotal roles in the action thriller film, Deepika Padukone and Vijay will be making cameo appearances. The highly awaited will hit the screens on September 7.