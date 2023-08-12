In a shocking turn of events, veteran actor Jaya Prada was sentenced to 6 months in jail.

As per media reports, the actor has been sentenced to imprisonment for six months along with a fine of Rs 5,000 in connection to the case filed against her by the Labour Government Insurance Corporation. The actor's business partners Ram Kumar and Raja Babu were also found guilty.

Why is Jaya Prada jailed?

The actor-turned-politician owned a theatre in Chennai. The theatre was shut down after the actor failed to pay the ESI following which they approached the Chennai court. The ESI deducted from their salaries wasn't paid. The employees claimed that it wasn't even paid to the Government Insurance Corporation.

Jaya Prada and her brother Raj Babu were partners of Jayaprada Cine Theatre.

The ESI corporation filed a complaint against Jaya Prada and her brother for failing to pay Rs 8,17,794 from 1991 (November) to 2002 (September). The court ordered the accused to pay the due amount to the complainant.

Under which section Jaya has been booked

ESI stated the accused committed an offence of non-payment of contributions under Section 85(a) of The Employees State Insurance Act, which is punishable under Section 85 (i) (b) of the Act.

The Chennai court refused to hear her appeal and imposed a fine and imprisonment. Jaya Prada's legal team is yet to issue an official notice on the matter.

About Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada remains one of the most popular actors in the Hindi and Telugu film industries. Later, she left the film industry and joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 and forayed into politics.

She became a Rajya Sabha MP and then a Lok Sabha MP. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019.