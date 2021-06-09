Last week journalist Raghu Ramakrishna was arrested from Hyderabad near his house in Malkajgiri, while he had reportedly stepped out to get groceries. As per initial reports, the family members suspected that Ramakrishna was abducted since he was incommunicado for good three hours. Till a police statement, issued later in the day, informed the family members that Ramakrishna was placed under arrest.

Now, a CCTV footage that has surfaced on the incident suggests, something between the two; an arrest that appears more like kidnapping or kidnapping that's been legally coloured as arrest?

In the short footage, also shared by MLA Telangana Danasari Anasuya on her official social media handle, journalist Raghu Ramakrishna can be seen buying groceries from a cart on the roadside. Suddenly two men in civilian clothes, appear from nowhere and stand behind him for a few seconds, before grabbing him and forcing him into what looks like a private white car stationed strategically right behind.

The arrest, as and when it happened

Carried out by the Mattampally police in Telangana on Thursday, his arrest led to strong reactions and outrage among locals. With journalist unions and political parties across the region condemning the arrest and expressing their anger at TRS government's move. It is pertinent to note that Raghu Ramakrishna, has been writing for Tolivelugu and also contributing news and opinion pieces to other publications as well. He is a known critic of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

After his arrest, Raghu was presented before a magistrate in Suryapet district in connection with a criminal case registered against him four months ago.

The Mattampally police said they had picked up Raghu in context of an old case where he had been booked under Sections 146, 147, 148 (rioting) and Sections 332, 333 (voluntarily causing hurt and deterring public servant in discharge of his duties) and also unlawful assembly under the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, HC issues notice

Ramakrishna's wife Laxmi Praveena, filed a writ petition before Telangana High Court challenging the grounds of arrest. While seeking a compensation of Rs 25 lakh from the government, she described the arrest as illegal and also as the one carried out without following the due procedures. On Friday, Justice K Lakshman from Telangana High Court issued notices to State government on the same.

Reactions point towards a larger picture

The CCTV footage, much like the arrest itself, evoked strong reactions on Twitter. Many users pointed towards several dissenting voices being stifled in a similar manner in the state.