While the whole country is reacting to the landmark move by the government of India to remove Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the sporting fraternity of the country hasn't been missing either. Just as most Indians seem delighted by what they describe as the 'full integration of Kashmir into India,' the sportsmen and sportswomen are also eschewing a sense of joy and euphoria.

After the union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement in the Rajya Sabha and the news started spreading quickly, several athletes, from diverse disciplines, started posting tweets of support and approval. Some of the sportspersons were, obviously members of the BJP and some were supporters of the party. But there were also a large number of prominent names who are not associated with the party.

Let's look at the tweets put out by the biggest names from the world of Indian sports expressing their joy at scrapping of Article 370 in J&K public.