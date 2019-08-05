Saina Nehwal Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina and Saina Nehwal were among those celebrating abrogation of Article 370 (File photo)PBL

While the whole country is reacting to the landmark move by the government of India to remove Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the sporting fraternity of the country hasn't been missing either. Just as most Indians seem delighted by what they describe as the 'full integration of Kashmir into India,' the sportsmen and sportswomen are also eschewing a sense of joy and euphoria.

After the union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement in the Rajya Sabha and the news started spreading quickly, several athletes, from diverse disciplines, started posting tweets of support and approval. Some of the sportspersons were, obviously members of the BJP and some were supporters of the party. But there were also a large number of prominent names who are not associated with the party.

Let's look at the tweets put out by the biggest names from the world of Indian sports expressing their joy at scrapping of Article 370 in J&K public.

Yogeshwar Dutt
Yogeshwar Dutt was most emphatic in his support
Geeta Phogat
The real 'Dangal' girl was also happy
Bajrang Punia
Asian Games champion Bajrang was elated
Manoj Kumar
Celebrated boxer Manoj Kumar was also enthusiastic in his approval
Suresh Raina
Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit himself, also expressed his views
Kiren Rijiju
Sports Minister also expressed his joy
Gautam Gambhir
Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also expressed his views
Deepa Malik
Paralympics medalist and BJP member Deepa Malik congratulated all Indians
Saina
Saina Nehwal retweeted her father's message
Sakshi Malik
Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik approved of the move by the government.