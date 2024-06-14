Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is unapologetic and unabashed and never fails to grab headlines. From being a reality show host to judging to brewing inside gossip on his couch. The host of Koffee With Karan always has a story to tell.

Karan, who also runs a talent management agency called Dharma Cornerstone Agency, spoke about new-age actors and mentioned that more than the entourage cost, the remuneration of the lead movie star has to be 'looked into'.

'Lead movie stars demand high fees, need a reality check': Karan Johar

Karan told reporters at the event, "The entourage cost is the least of our worries. It's the main remuneration of the actors that has to be looked into. All the actors must understand exactly how the times are, how the climate of our movies are, how tough and difficult it is to manoeuvre through making a motion picture of any magnitude or size."

He continued, "It is very difficult, there are so many costs— the PnA (Publicity and advertising) costs and if the above-the-line cost, which is what comes from the actors, is not viable, then it becomes important to mount a film. Every single movie star today has to review what they're asking for."

The filmmaker said producers will pay exorbitant fees to actors just so their films are made, but the practice will eventually cause a lot of damage to the entire system.

Karan said, "They (actors) can take all the entourage they want, that is not the problem. While it's adding to our costs, the real issue is the mothership cost. They've to look at that. There can be backend deals, percentage of profits, slabs of box office as per performance-based remuneration. All that is possible, but every actor has to look within because a lot of them are not really in touch with reality."

Earlier, Karan Johar had taken a sly dig at celebrities who went under the knife to look young. He targeted a section of celebrities who went for Botox and fillers to beautify themselves rather than working on their inner self.

Work Front

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. Karan Johar returned to direction after many years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also backed Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film was released in theatres last month. Karan Johar will also produce Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, as well as an untitled project with Kartik Aaryan.