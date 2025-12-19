Amid the ongoing agitation for statehood and the Sixth Schedule, infighting within the influential Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) has intensified, with its Kargil branch accusing the apex body of discrimination and taking important decisions unilaterally.

The Kargil branch of the LBA has submitted a representation to the LBA president, objecting to the removal of Kunzes Dolma from the post of vice president. The letter states that her removal was "unceremonious and unconstitutional" and carried out before the completion of her three-year tenure.

"Removal of Kunzes Dolma from the post of vice president of the LBA is unconstitutional and illegal," said Tsering Samfel, president of LBA Kargil, while speaking to The International Business Times. He added that all details had been elaborated in the three-page representation submitted to the LBA president.

The representation was written against the backdrop of allegations made by former LBA president Dr. Tondup Tsewang Chospa, who has accused the apex body in Leh of taking decisions unilaterally without consulting the public.

In his representation, LBA Kargil president Tsering Samfel stated that action against Kunzes Dolma was taken on the basis of an anonymous letter containing "baseless and pre-fabricated allegations," and that she was not given an opportunity to present her explanation. The letter further stated that the process amounted to intimidation and abuse of authority.

The representation also notes that Kunzes Dolma submitted a written complaint categorically denying all allegations and seeking restoration of her position. It adds that the subsequent nomination of another vice president violated Article 8 of the LBA Constitution and was therefore "invalid and unconstitutional."

The LBA Kargil branch has requested that the removal be cancelled and that Kunzes Dolma be reinstated to the post in a dignified manner at the earliest.

"Kunzes Dolma is one of the most dedicated representatives of the organisation, consistently raising and representing the issues of the minority Buddhist community of Kargil as well as the broader Buddhist community," the letter reads, adding, "She has been working tirelessly for the welfare of the community at her own expense of time and resources."

"She was subjected to bullying, mobbing, and intimidation by a group of nearly 18 members of the LBA, and was pressured to resign without any opportunity to present her explanation or any supporting evidence. Such actions constitute severe intimidation, harassment and abuse of authority, in clear violation of established norms and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013," Samfel stated in his letter addressed to LBA president Tsering Dorje Lakrook.

Former LBA chief accuses apex body of ignoring public aspirations

Last month, former president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, Dr. Tondup Tsewang Chospa, levelled serious allegations against the apex body in Leh, claiming that the draft submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was prepared without public consultation and failed to represent the aspirations of diverse communities.

Raising concerns over what he termed "public exclusion," Dr. Chospa said the document had been drafted "unilaterally by only a handful of individuals," ignoring the voices of significant sections of Ladakh's Buddhist population. Communities from Kargil, Zanskar, Aryan Valley, Changthang and other regions, he said, were neither consulted nor were their concerns incorporated in the final submission.

In a strongly worded statement, Dr. Chospa said the entire exercise lacked transparency.

"The draft was prepared by only a few individuals without wider consultations with the public. The views of important sections of the Buddhist community were sidelined. The draft was made public only after it had already been submitted to the MHA, defeating the very purpose of public participation," he said.