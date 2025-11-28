A day after the Leh Apex Body urged an extension of the deadline to submit evidence, the Judicial Inquiry Commission probing the September 24 Leh violence has extended the deadline for submission of statements and evidence by ten days.

The earlier deadline, which expired today, has now been pushed to December 8, allowing more time for individuals to come forward and submit material related to the September 24 incident.

Leaders of the Leh Apex Body, while addressing a press conference in Leh on Friday evening, announced that the Inquiry Commission has extended the date to December 8 to share evidence.

The extension follows a formal request from the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which wrote to Justice (Retd.) Dr. B.S. Chauhan, former Supreme Court judge and Chairperson of the Judicial Inquiry Committee, seeking additional time for public participation in the probe.

In its letter dated November 27, the LAB noted that although the inquiry is progressing and people are submitting statements, many more individuals still wish to record their accounts and present evidence.

"The judicial inquiry is ongoing, and people are giving their statements. The last date for the submission of evidence is November 28," the LAB stated.

The body urged the Commission to consider a ten-day extension "in the interest of judicial inquiry as well as justice and fair play," expressing confidence that their "genuine request" would be considered.

"There are still many people who want to give their statements and submit evidence before the Commission. Therefore, you are requested to kindly extend the date for another ten days, tentatively," the letter read.

Earlier Deadline Set for November 28

As reported previously, the Ministry of Home Affairs–appointed Judicial Commission completed its preliminary assessment between October 25 and 28 and subsequently fixed November 28 as the initial deadline for evidence submission.

The Commission had issued a public notice—circulated in both English and Bhoti languages—urging citizens to share eyewitness testimonies, photos, videos, documents, or any material that could help reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the deadly clashes.

People were asked to submit evidence at the ADR Centre, Melongthang, after which the Commission was expected to begin formal hearings.

Violence Left Four Dead, Over 90 Injured

The unprecedented clashes on September 24 left four people dead and more than 90 injured, prompting the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to set up a high-level inquiry panel. Officials said the Commission had initially provided a 30-day window for submissions to ensure a comprehensive and transparent investigation.

Centre Orders Judicial Probe

The Union Government on October 27 ordered a judicial inquiry into the September 24 Leh violence that led to police action and the deaths of four individuals.

The judicial probe—one of the key demands of both LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)—is expected to pave the way for resumption of the stalled dialogue between the Centre and Ladakh's leadership.

According to an official statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs appointed Dr. Justice B.S. Chauhan, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, to head the inquiry. He will examine the circumstances that led to the law-and-order situation, the police response, and the resultant fatalities.

"On 24.09.2025, a serious law-and-order situation was created in Leh town, resulting in police action leading to the unfortunate death of four individuals," the MHA statement said.

"In order to ensure an impartial inquiry, the Ministry of Home Affairs has notified a judicial inquiry to be conducted by Dr. Justice B.S. Chauhan (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India) into the circumstances leading to the incident, the police action, and the resultant unfortunate deaths," it added.

The MHA reiterated that the government remains open to dialogue with all stakeholders.

The Inquiry Commission headed by Justice Chauhan is being assisted by Mohan Singh Parihar, retired District and Sessions Judge, as Judicial Secretary, and Tushar Anand as Administrative Secretary.

Commission Assures Fair, Open Inquiry

Justice Chauhan, while speaking to the media earlier in Leh, assured that the Commission would grant adequate time to every stakeholder to present relevant material.

"The investigation will remain open and impartial. Every voice will be heard," he said, adding that the aim was to uncover the truth through a fair and methodical process.

With the extension now in place, residents and witnesses have until December 8 to submit any remaining evidence, which will play a crucial role in shaping the final findings of the Judicial Inquiry Commission.