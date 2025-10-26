After initiating the judicial probe into the September 24 clashes in Leh town, the inquiry panel will invite people from across the Union Territory of Ladakh to provide evidence related to the violence in which four persons lost their lives.

Consultant, Law and Justice Department, Qureshi Tariq Mehmood, told The International Business Times that from October 25 to 28, the inquiry panel will devise a mechanism, with the support of local officers, to conduct the investigation.

"During the first three days, the inquiry will conduct a preliminary exercise to set the process for the probe," he said, adding, "Evidence will be sought from the general public in the coming days."

He further clarified, "A formal notification will be issued by the inquiry panel, and two to three weeks will be given to people to come forward with evidence related to the September 24 clashes." Mehmood emphasized that the inquiry will not conclude within four days—from October 25 to 28—but that this period will be used to complete the preliminary groundwork.

Referring to the earlier notification, Mehmood reiterated that the inquiry panel will carry out its initial exercise between October 25 and 28.

As reported earlier, a judicial probe into the September 24 clashes began on Saturday. The order issued by the Law and Justice Department stated, "The judicial inquiry regarding the September 24 incident in Leh town shall be held at the Alternate Dispute Redressal Centre at Melongthang in Leh from October 25 to October 28."

Judicial Probe Ordered to Facilitate Dialogue with Agitating Groups

A judicial probe into the September 24 clashes, which left four dead and nearly 90 injured, was ordered by the Union Government on October 17. The decision followed persistent demands from agitating Ladakhi groups, who had sought a judicial inquiry as a condition to resume dialogue with the Centre.

The announcement of the probe paved the way for the resumption of talks between the Union Government and Ladakh's leadership, which took place on October 22 in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed Dr. Justice B. S. Chauhan, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, to head the inquiry. He will examine the circumstances that led to the law and order situation, the police response, and the resultant fatalities.

The MHA statement noted: "On September 24, 2025, a serious law and order situation was created in Leh town, resulting in police action that led to the unfortunate death of four individuals."

It further stated: "In order to ensure an impartial inquiry, the Ministry of Home Affairs has notified a judicial inquiry to be conducted by Dr. Justice B. S. Chauhan (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India) into the circumstances leading to the incident, the police action, and the resultant unfortunate deaths."

Resumption of talks, a positive step

Meanwhile, Ladakh's stakeholders have described the resumption of dialogue with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as a "positive step," but remain skeptical about the Centre's commitment to addressing their long-standing demands. Many believe that if the renewed dialogue fails to produce tangible outcomes, it could further alienate Ladakhis who are still reeling from the shock of the September 24 incident.

"No violence has been reported since the unfortunate incident on September 24, but the situation remains tense. Public anger still persists," said Chering Dorjay Lakruk, Co-Chairman of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), while speaking to the media.