In what is just another instance of VIP stickers being faked, misused and abused, a Chandigarh resident was recently seen sporting the one of a 'JUDGE' on his white SUV. The accused, later identified as Parkash Marwah, was caught indulging in blatant traffic violations at different junctions in the city.

In one of the videos that later went viral on social media, he can be seen arguing and misbehaving with a traffic constable who recorded the video. When asked about his number plate not showing completely and being covered with a fringe like object dangling from the car, he refuses to cooperate or even show his license.

"Show your license," asks the traffic constable, on which the accused immediately takes out his camera and starts recording. In the footage, he can also be seen asking the traffic cop, "Do you know under Section 13(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, a constable cannot ask for a license? Do you know this? You don't know this. Call the senior cop and I'll show my license." He adds further, "I am not going to show it to you. Because under law you cannot see it."

Upon which the traffic cop asks the accused to lodge a complaint. To which he retorts, "I'll definitely complain." Later on when questioned by another cop about the same thing, he claims to be on his way to take his mother for a doctor's appointment and again refuses to show the license. He also fakes to call a senior, well-connected person in the administration and explaining the whole situation.

But the above video has not been the only one to come to light. In yet another video, he can be seen intimidating a fellow road passenger, blocking the road from the wrong side, taking the wrong turn and impersonating a judicial magistrate.

A video of Chandigarh recorded by a Traffic Police constable is going viral on social media! What do you think—who is wrong and who is right ??#chandigarh pic.twitter.com/Jutel3bbei — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 20, 2024

The incident was brought to light by Twitter user @Gagan4344, who shared the video that later also went viral. Acting on the complaint, Chandigarh Police later booked the SUV offender, identified as Prakash Singh, a lawyer and a resident of Sector 51. He has been booked under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 186 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public duties), Section 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code, informed the police. The accused was reportedly issued a challan on three counts: jumping a red light, tampering with the number plate of the vehicle and impersonating.