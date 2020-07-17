Puneeth Rajkumar-produced Kannada film Law has skipped the theatrical release and is released directly on Amazon Prime on Friday, 17 July. The movie marks the debut of Ragini Chandran, wife of actor Prajwal Devaraj.

It is a court drama drama, written and directed by Raghu Samarth. The film has Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudha Rani, Avinash and others are in the cast.

Check out the netizen's response to the film:

S Shyam Prasad: #Law does not even pretend to be handling a sensitive subject like gang rape. Watch it to the end if you are writing a review. If you are not exposed to better content on @PrimeVideoIN, you may still like it. ⭐⭐/5 Full review on @sssmoviereviews in a few hours.

Akash R Patil: #LawOnPrime:- Boring and illogical screenplay, direction failure, cinematography failure, worst editing, irritating background score, poor production value.

Shabby court room scenes, pathetic comedy elements. @raginichandran did her part well. #Law @PRK_Productions

#LAW A pathetic attempt at a legal thriller. Amateurish editing, ridiculous screenplay, unwanted comedy,characters with the depth of a frying pan,irritating background score, shabby direction..I can go on and on #LawOnPrime

Two hours literally seems like twenty, and that's #LawOnPrime in a nutshell. Lucky that watching on @PrimeVideoIN has one great benefit unlike in theatres - one can always push. Sharing my #review of #law #kannada #movie shortly on

Sheshu™: @alwayzsheshu: #Law Boring fare dear

@PuneethRajkumar try to remember how Vardappa sir selecting scripts Sumne yaro kathe heludru content chenagide antha madak hogbedi.. I don't have hopes on #FrenchBiriyani too

#LawOnPrime ⭐⭐