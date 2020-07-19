Popular actor, Prajwal Devaraj's wife Ragini Prajwal is a successful model, entrepreneur and a remarkable Kathak dancer. Prajwal, also manages Urhythmix, a fitness studio in Bengaluru. Currently, she is basking in the success of her debut in Kannada film Law that is now streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. But did you know? Debutante was surprised when she was offered a role in the film but readily gave the nod just because she loved the character.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, Ragini Prajwal gets candid on what made her stay away from the arclights till now, what intrigued her to take the first step towards acting, Bollywood dreams and why she isn't keen on dancing around the trees.

Experts from the interview:

On how she bagged the film 'Law.'

So, it was a usual day for me, as I was cooking and doing chores when Raghu (director) came home and narrated the script to me and my husband (Prajwal). When Raghu was narrating the script, Prajwal and I were impressed and I could connect to Nandani's character. I never thought that Law would be my debut in films. I didn't even plan to get into movies.

On being offered films before 'Law.'

I have got offers for a lot of roamtic films but I wasnt keen on doing those as dance gives me enough space to emote. For acting I wanted something meaty and strong. And was very clear that if ever I start my career in a film I don't want do a girl next door character or run around the trees before the camera.

On her husband, Prajwal helping her.

The tough part was learning sheets of dialogues for court scenes. I had to work on my language and pronunciation I can speak Kannada but Prajwal helped me with the pronunciation. Being a classical dancer I would overexpress and I had give subtle expessions for Law so I toned down.

On the roles, Ragini would like to see herself in?

I look at myself doing a role like Sivagami in Baahubali. Even if I don't get any movies post Law I will be fine with it as I am happy in my space, I am a homemaker, I have my studio, my dance to look after. I have a very supportive family and they have always stood by me.

On Bollywood films

I would like to do Bollywood films as well, any script that is interesting and enticing I am up for it.

Bankrolled by Puneeth Rajkumar's banner PRK Productions, Law stars Mukhyamantri Chandru, Avinash and Sudharani.