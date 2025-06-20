The year 2025 has been quite favorable for Bollywood, as many celebrities found love and tied the knot. While the industry has witnessed its fair share of breakups, some love stories still feel straight out of a fairy tale. In today's fast-paced world, finding love that stands the test of time is rare, but most celebrity couples prove that it's still possible.

Among the most talked-about weddings this year are those of singer Armaan Malik, content creator-turned-actress Prajakta Koli, and many others who embraced marital bliss. Let's take a look at the Bollywood celebrities who tied the knot in 2025, making headlines with their dreamy weddings.

Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones



Actor-choreographer Lauren Gottlieb married her longtime boyfriend, content creator Tobias Jones, in an intimate ceremony on June 11.

Lauren shared stunning photos from their traditional Christian wedding in Italy on Instagram. She looked radiant in a white gown, while Tobias donned a classic black-and-white tuxedo. One of the most heartwarming photos shows Lauren walking down the aisle with her father as Tobias waits at the altar to say "I do."

Anuv Jain and Hridi Narang



On February 14, 2025, singer-songwriter Anuv Jain married his longtime partner Hridi Narang, the founder of Guru Om Candles and Decor. Their love story began with a chance connection on Instagram and blossomed into a deep bond over the years.

Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee



Actor Prateik, son of late actress Smita Patil and actor Raj Babbar, tied the knot with actress Priya Banerjee on February 14, 2025. The intimate wedding ceremony was held at his mother's residence in Bandra. The couple had been together for several years before deciding to take the next step.

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal



Prajakta Koli, popularly known as MostlySane, is a renowned YouTuber, actress, and content creator. On February 25, 2025, she married her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, a lawyer by profession. Their relationship, which began over a decade ago as a friendship, blossomed into lasting love. Prajakta shared official photos from their wedding on her Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their joyful celebrations.

Dev Joshi and Aarti



Baalveer fame actor Dev Joshi tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Aarti on February 25, 2025, in a picturesque ceremony in Nepal. Their wedding festivities included traditional pre-wedding events such as vibrant haldi and mehendi ceremonies.

Nischay Malhan and Ruchika Rathore



Popular YouTuber Nischay Malhan, aka Triggered Insaan, married content creator Ruchika Rathore on June 9, 2025. The intimate yet vibrant ceremony was held at ITC Hotels, Tavleen, in Chail, Himachal Pradesh. The couple shared dreamy pictures on social media that instantly won fans' hearts.

Ruchika, based in Delhi, is known for her fashion-forward style and lifestyle content. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, she is a video editor and creator who has built a strong social media presence.

Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda



On January 31, 2025, rapper Raftaar married fashion stylist and actress Manraj Jawanda in a private ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Their wedding beautifully blended Malayali and Sikh traditions, reflecting the couple's diverse cultural backgrounds. This marks Raftaar's second marriage after his divorce from Komal Vohra in 2022.

Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia



On January 18, 2025, singer Darshan Raval tied the knot with his best friend Dharal Surelia in an intimate wedding surrounded by close family and friends. Their wedding photos, highlighting their joy and traditional attire, quickly went viral across social media.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff



Renowned playback singer Armaan Malik married influencer Aashna Shroff on January 4, 2025, in an intimate outdoor ceremony. The couple, who got engaged in August 2023, shared stunning photos from their wedding on Instagram, receiving immense love from fans.

Hina Khan and Rocky

Actor Hina Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, on June 4, 202,5 in an intimate secret ceremony.

Sharing the pictures on social media, Hina wrote, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope, and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your blessings and wishes as Wife and Husband. #MMsMinimalistBride #TwinFlame #OurLoveStory #SoulBound"

For the wedding, the actress wore a handloom saree in opal green, designed by Manish Malhotra.