Popular television actress Hina Khan, who is undergoing treatment for her stage 3 breast cancer, surprised her fans by announcing that she has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.

Sharing the happy piece of news, Hina Khan took to her Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures with her husband. The beautiful set of photos shows the couple truly, madly, deeply soaked in love as they sign their marriage papers.

Alongside the photos, Hina shared a heartfelt note that read, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope, and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband."

For the special day, Hina looked ethereal in an opal green handloom saree paired with a lush pink blouse, a creation by designer Manish Malhotra. The saree also featured embroidered names of the bride and groom, adding a personal touch to her bridal look. Rocky complemented her in a signature Manish Malhotra kurta.

Friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.

On the other hand, netizens weren't quite happy with Hina Khan's wedding outfit and called it dull.

A user wrote, "She looks dull.."

Another mentioned, "She could have opted for a better colour."

About Hina and Rocky

Hina and Rocky have been together since 2014, and Hina has often credited Rocky for being with her through thick and thin. She also spoke at length about his support after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Hina and Rocky met on the sets of the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Hina played the lead character Akshara, Rocky was a supervising producer. As friendship turned into romance, they announced their relationship in 2017.

Work front

Hina Khan was last seen in the web series Griha Laxmi. The plot of the show revolves around a fictional village named Betalgadh. It is the tale of a typical housewife whose life is flipped as she finds herself in the underworld of crime and drugs. She is compelled to indulge in a dangerous game to support her family, which eventually leads her to become the queen of the illegal empire.