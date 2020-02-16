Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, February 16 will inaugurate 36 projects and lay the foundation of 14 others besides unveiling the 63 feet statue of RSS ideologue Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay at Padao during his visit to Varanasi.

Flagging off Mahakal Express

The district magistrate said that "Besides inaugurating 36 projects worth Rs 1057 crore and laying the foundation of 14 projects worth Rs 198 crore, the Prime Minister will also flag off Varanasi-Ujjain Mahakal Express train."

Mahakal express which is the first overnight private train in the country, will connect three Jyotirlinga pilgrimage centres of Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

He will also be releasing the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages. He would also release a Mobile App of the Granth.

Unveiling 63-feet-tall Pandit Deendayal statue

PM will also dedicate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre to the nation and also unveil the 63 feet Pancha Loha Statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The Memorial Centre will also have the engravings of the life and times of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya.

At the public function, PM Modi will dedicate over 30 projects. This includes a 430-bed super speciality Government hospital at Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (BHU) and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU.

PM Modi's itinerary for Varanasi includes: