Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, February 16 will inaugurate 36 projects and lay the foundation of 14 others besides unveiling the 63 feet statue of RSS ideologue Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay at Padao during his visit to Varanasi.
Flagging off Mahakal Express
The district magistrate said that "Besides inaugurating 36 projects worth Rs 1057 crore and laying the foundation of 14 projects worth Rs 198 crore, the Prime Minister will also flag off Varanasi-Ujjain Mahakal Express train."
Mahakal express which is the first overnight private train in the country, will connect three Jyotirlinga pilgrimage centres of Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.
He will also be releasing the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages. He would also release a Mobile App of the Granth.
Unveiling 63-feet-tall Pandit Deendayal statue
PM will also dedicate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre to the nation and also unveil the 63 feet Pancha Loha Statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya.
The Memorial Centre will also have the engravings of the life and times of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya.
At the public function, PM Modi will dedicate over 30 projects. This includes a 430-bed super speciality Government hospital at Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (BHU) and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU.
PM Modi's itinerary for Varanasi includes:
- The Prime Minister will attend the Veershaiva (Lingayat) Mahakumbh at historical Jangamwadi Mutt.
- He will flag off the Mahakal Express, India's third private train.
- According to district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, after landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 10.45 am.
- the Prime Minister will reach Banaras Hindu University's helipad from where he will go to the Jangamwadi Mutt.
- He will then leave for Sujabad by chopper to unveil the statue of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya
- inaugurate the initial phase of work at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) memorial site 'Antim Padao' worth Rs 40 crore.
- From Padao, Modi will go to DDU-TFC (trade facilitation centre) in Bada Lalpur area where he is scheduled to interact with BJP leaders and workers at TFC.