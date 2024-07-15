Posing as Indian law enforcement by using fake ID's, fraudsters have initiated yet another new scam alleging "illicit content being found in a parcel' of the victim this month, targeting innocent Mobile and WhatApp subscribers.

Despite numerous cautionary alerts and warnings from law enforcement authorities, these scams are becoming increasingly widespread.

In the past, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued advisory on the steps citizens can take to protect themselves from such scams like verifying the call, reporting any suspicious calls to the cybercrime unit and avoiding sharing personal information.

Here are some details of the newest scam for awareness:

• Upon gathering the basic information of a potential victim, the person receives a call claiming that some illicit items (mostly narcotics) have been found in an international parcel in the name of the victim.

• Attempts to convince the victim to talk to the Crime Branch in Mumbai are made in order to lodge a complaint in this regard.

• The victim is then told that the call is being transfered.

• Then another person, pretending to be an 'officer' of the Crime Branch, Mumbai Police picks up the call and coerces the potential victim to follow instructions.

• This fake officer then asks the victim to come on a video call using Skype and shares their Skype ID, that looks genuine.

• On the Skype video call, no face is shown of the officer (citing security protocols), who asks the victim to share his/ her details, identity cards, and in some cases even lures the victim to undergo an online full-body search by undressing fully.

• Then the fake officer proceeds to ask for a bribe to not file an FIR against the victim or to supress the case. Threats to use the video clips captured during the video call are also made to blackmail the victim.

The recent spate of incidents began on 12th July 2024, using the mobile No- "9880648399", Skype ID- "MH826NCB DEPARTMENT", impersonating an 'officer'- "Pradip Sawant, Inspector" of Mumbai Police to target victims.

Citizens have been urged by authorities to be vigilant and follow necessary safety measures.