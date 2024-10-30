IANS

While earlier age menopause is known to be detrimental to a woman's health, a new study on Tuesday showed that a later age at natural menopause can pose a greater risk for asthma.

Asthma is a common, chronic disease affecting more than 300 million people worldwide.

Multiple studies have suggested a possible link between asthma and sex hormones. Most notable is the fact that adult-onset asthma is more common in women than men. While in childhood, asthma is more prevalent in boys, after puberty, asthma occurs more often in girls.

Women also tend to have more severe asthma and are less likely to have remission of the disease.

The study, published online today in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society, suggested the role of natural oestrogen and synthetic oestrogen, such as those used in hormone therapy.

The study researchers found that women with early menopause (which occurs between 40 and 44 years of age) are at a reduced risk of asthma, which led them to suggest the role of oestrogen in raising asthma risk.

The study showed that women who used hormone therapy had a 63 per cent increased risk of asthma, while those who stopped the therapy were two times more likely to quit asthma treatment.

"This study highlights sex-based differences in asthma, with women at a greater risk for asthma than men in adulthood. It also showed that women with later onset of menopause are at greater risk than those with early onset of menopause," said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society.

"Clinicians should be aware of this link and should monitor women with later age at natural menopause for asthma symptoms," Faubion added.

Higher body mass index was also found to be a risk factor for women, but not men, because fat produces oestrogen.

The study is based on 10 years of follow-up data from more than 14,000 postmenopausal women.

(With inputs from IANS)