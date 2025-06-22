Another day, another breakup. A new day brings yet another celebrity breakup making headlines. It seems the stars aren't aligned for couples these days, as several TV and film celebrities continue to head toward separation.

On Saturday, popular television actor Lataa Saberwal, best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai announced that she has separated from her husband, actor Sanjeev Seth, after 15 years of marriage. In this difficult phase, she has requested privacy and peace for herself and her family.

In an emotional statement, Lataa shared, "After a prolonged silence... I declare that I (Lataa Saberwal) have been separated from my husband (Mr. Sanjeev Seth). I give gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son. I wish him all the best for his future life. I request everyone to please respect my and my family's peace and not to ask any questions or call regarding this. GRATITUDE."

The news of their separation left fans shocked.

One user commented, "What happened to this couple..?"

Another wrote, "It's a trend in the entertainment industry... don't think too much about them."

A third user drew comparisons to Aamir Khan, pointing out that Sanjeev has been married before:

The user said, "How many times will Sanjeev get married and separated?"

About Lataa and Sanjeev

Lataa and Sanjeev portrayed the parents of Akshara (played by Hina Khan) in the long-running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The two met on the sets and tied the knot in 2009. They have a son named Aarav. Prior to his marriage to Lataa, Sanjeev was married to actor Resham Tipnis from 1993 to 2004, with whom he has two children, daughter Rishika and son Manav.

Lataa and Sanjeev also showcased their real-life chemistry on Nach Baliye 6 in 2013, winning hearts with their dance performances.

Lataa has appeared in several Bollywood films such as Ishq Vishk, Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. However, she remains best known for playing Rajshree Goyal Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Her television career also includes shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, and Naaginn. In 2021, she announced her decision to quit television to focus on digital platforms and personal growth.

Sanjeev, on the other hand, has featured in shows like Aashirwad, Karishma Kaa Karishma, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki. He recently made his film debut with Maharaj, starring Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He is also set to appear in De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jimmy Sheirgill.

While Lataa has transitioned into a career as an image consultant and regularly shares wellness and fitness content on her YouTube channel, Sanjeev has pivoted towards digital content creation and is currently active as a food vlogger.

As of now, Sanjeev Seth has not released an official statement regarding the separation.