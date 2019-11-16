Lata Mangeshkar's official spokesperson may have been sending out statements that the Nightingale of India is recovering but her condition is still critical. The legendary singer was rushed to Breach Candy hospital on Monday.

According to a report in Spotboye, Lata ji continues to be on life support and even though there has been some improvement in her health condition but she is still not out of danger.

The report further says that Lata ji is unable to communicate with the visitors and is in the ICU of Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. As a matter of fact, the near and dear ones of the legendary singer has strictly instructed the hospital staff to not let any kind of information out.

Many fans and Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini have been praying for her speedy recovery.

The iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

Mangeshkar, who has been active on social media despite her advancing age, on Sunday wished actress Padmini Kolhapure good luck for the upcoming film Panipat.

(With IANS Inputs)