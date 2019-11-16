While veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health has not been well for the last few days, fake Whatsapp messages have already started claiming that she passed away. Whatsapp and social media is being flooded with unconfirmed messages stating that Lata died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Lata was recently admitted to the said hospital after she had complained of facing breathing issues. While fans and well-wishers have been praying for her speedy recovery, some fake messages have been doing the rounds claiming that the senior singer is already dead.

Although she was admitted in a critical condition, her sister, Usha Mangeshkar had clarified that she was responding well to the treatment, and would be released soon. "Lata didi is stable. The progress is steady and good. We look forward to take her home as she gets well. Thank you for your prayers and support," an official statement had stated earlier.

Like in the case of most other popular celebrities, it seems Lata too is now a victim of death hoax on social media. As per the last reports, the 90-year-old singer's health is much better now. It is really disturbing to see some people spreading fake news of Lata's death.

