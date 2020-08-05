Bollywood celebrities have welcomed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'bhoomi pujan' by laying the first brick at 12.44 pm on Wednesday, August 5.

Cutting across party lines and ideological differences, politicians like Priyanka Vadra and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed their happiness over the historic moment.

Bollywood celebrities too took Twitter to express their happiness over the development.

Kangana's Digital Team: "Shri Ram established highest standards of self sacrifice for the well being of others, only mortal bodies die qualities don't die. Today Bharat is establishing Ram Rajya again the most glorious civilisation of all time where Ram is not just a King but a way of life. #JaiShriRam #RamMandirAyodhya."

Madhur Bhandarkar: "May Lord Ram bless us with Peace Prosperity & Unity. #JaiShriRam #AyodhyaBhoomipoojan"

Vivek Agnihotri: "This day has come after years of austerity, sacrifice and struggle. The contribution of religious warriors like you in this is amazing. We remain indebted to you. Jai Shree Ram. Dear Shri @narendramodi you were born to solve Bharat's long pending problems. Sincere Thanks and congratulations for #RamMandirBhoomiPujan."

Kirron Kher: On the auspicious occasion of Bhoomipujan and foundation stone of the grand temple at the birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram ji, let us celebrate, light a lamp and celebrate Diwali. #JaiShreeRam.

Subhash Ghai: RAM MEANS GOOD SOUL SHRI RAM MEANS A MAN OF VIRTUOSITY and RIGHTEOUSNESS At all occasions. This is purely an awakening step today 4every Indian in form of bhavya RAM MANDIR Congratulations @PMOIndia @narendramodi n every virtuous leaders n people of INDIA.

Anil Sharma: RAM naam hi jeet hai .. RAM naam hi Preet .. RAM mein ab sare ramein .. RAM hi jeevan sangeet .. JAI SHREE RAM !!!! #AyodhyaBhoomipoojan #RamMandir."

Lata Mangeshkar: The dreams of several kings, several generations and the devotees of Lord Ram from across the world, which they have been nurturing over the ages, is being fulfilled today. After years of Vanvaas, Lord Shri Ram's temple is being rebuilt in Ayodhya today, the foundation stone is being laid.

A huge credit goes to honourable Lal Krishna Advani ji who performed Rath Yatra across the country to raise awareness among people about this. Credit also goes to honourable Balasaheb Thackeray ji. Today, a lot of arrangements have been made for the foundation stone, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and several other respected personalities will be present.

Maybe lakhs of devotees of Lord Ram will not be able to be physically present over there due to the corona pandemic, but they will be praying and submitting their hearts at Lord Ram's feet. I am happy that honourable Narendrabhai will be performing the ceremony with his own hands. Today I and my family are very happy. Our every breath and every heartbeat is chanting Jai Shri Ram. (translated from Hindi)

Nitish Bharadwaj: 12:44:08, a new era has dawned. Let this be an era of love, sacrifice, faith, harmony, Vachan Poorti (honouring one's own word), Nyaay (justice) & Maryada (restraint in thought & actions). Let's follow the ideals He established. #RamMandirAyodhya #RamTempleBhoomiPujan #RamMandir.

With inputs from IANS.